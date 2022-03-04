March 4, 2022 - Keep Savannah Beautiful, and the City of Savannah’s Sanitation Department, encourages residents and organizations to sign up for the annual Great Savannah Community Cleanup by registering online at savannahga.gov/greatsavannahcleanup or contact Carliss Bates at cbates@savannahga.gov. The deadline to register is Friday, March 18, 2022.
The Great Savannah Community Cleanup is a city-wide day of service where residents, businesses, and local community organizations come together to beautify and improve the city of Savannah by removing litter and debris from public areas. The cleanup will take place Saturday, March 26, from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Keep Savannah Beautiful will provide cleaning supplies for all participants that host a cleanup.
Residents can participate individually or by partnering with their neighborhood or their preferred civic organization to assist with their planned cleanup. Student participants are eligible to receive community service hours for their involvement with the cleanup.
Residents and organizations are also encouraged to participate in the Adopt-A-Spot program and adopt a street, park, or neighborhood. When adopting a spot, the City will furnish and install an Adopt-A-Spot sign, stating that the responsible organization assists in removing debris collected at the adoptive site; and provide safety vests, gloves, and plastic bags to aid in the litter removal activities. Interested parties can register online at savannahga.gov/adopt-a-spot.
