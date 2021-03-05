March 5, 2021 - Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter will launch the “2 Legit 2 Lit” community cleanup campaign on Saturday, March 6. The campaign encourages Savannah residents to do two things: do not litter, and if you see litter, pick it up. The campaign will focus on commonly traveled and heavily trafficked areas in all six city districts and encourage volunteers, groups and organizations to adopt a spot.
The first cleanup event will be in the Tremont Park neighborhood, sponsored by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., on Saturday, March 6, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Volunteers will meet at the Tremont Park Community Center, located at 2015 Paige Ave. Anyone driving is asked to park on the west side of Corvair Avenue and walk to the community center. The litter pickup will end at Corvair Avenue and Hobson Street.
No pre-registration is required, but masks are. The City of Savannah Sanitation Department will provide all litter collection materials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.