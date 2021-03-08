March 8, 2021 - The Savannah District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, posted five photos of artifacts removed from the Savannah River during the week of Feb. 22. The photos show items inadvertently discovered during normal dredging operations. The photos two of the three cannon dating to pre-Civil War times. An anchor and other material were also recovered near the cannon.
The Corps of Engineers ended all dredging operations in the vicinity of the discovery in an abundance of caution to adhere to the letter and spirit of the National Historic Preservation Act. The artifacts removed from the river bottom remain under the care of the Corps of Engineers while awaiting the next step in preservation. The Corps of Engineers has experience in temporary preservation based on its removal of the CSS Georgia, a Confederate ironclad gunboat, from the river in the last few years.
Archaeologists have not reached a definitive conclusion on the origin of the artifacts but continue investigating dates as far back at the 1770s when Great Britain exercised control of the Georgia colony. Officials with the Savannah District notified other federal agencies of the find and continue to coordinate future actions in accordance with applicable laws.
Visit the Savannah District’s Flickr site for more photos.
