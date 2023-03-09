March 9, 2023 - The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) is warning the public of driver licensing telephone scams that have resurfaced targeting more senior customers. Drivers are being contacted by individuals asking for money to keep their driver’s license from being suspended or cancelled. Common DMV scams also utilize Social Media channels, email and texting.
“DDS has seen an increase in common scams involving driver licenses that are designed to steal personal information and money from recipients. DDS employees do not contact customers by social media, phone or email unless the customer has initiated an inquiry,” said DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore.
Customers should never provide money or personal or confidential information, such as Driver's license or Social Security numbers, via telephone, text or email to anyone offering licensing services.
DDS has a popular and secure Online Services option as well as a free mobile app, DDS 2 GO. The remote options allow customers the convenience of taking care of their licensing business without visiting in person. DDS 2 Go offers alerts for customers who opt in.
Voice and computer phishing scammers use many and varied tactics to trick victims into handing over their personal or financial information. Georgians should be very cautious of any unsolicited telephone calls, texts or emails that claim to be government departments, banks or companies that instruct them to follow a link or open an attachment to update or verify personal information.
Visit www.dds.georgia.gov for compete licensing and testing information including many online services that enable you to skip a trip to a DDS customer service center.
