March 9, 2023 - The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) is warning the public of driver licensing telephone scams that have resurfaced targeting more senior customers.  Drivers are being contacted by individuals asking for money to keep their driver’s license from being suspended or cancelled. Common DMV scams also utilize Social Media channels, email and texting.

“DDS has seen an increase in common scams involving driver licenses that are designed to steal personal information and money from recipients. DDS employees do not contact customers by social media, phone or email unless the customer has initiated an inquiry,” said DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.