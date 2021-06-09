June 9, 2021 - The Bryan County government administration team recently welcomed a new Public Works director, Matt Montanye, who joined the county’s staff in late April.
Prior to accepting this position, Montanye worked as the public works director for the City of New Bern, North Carolina. As an interim director before that, he oversaw public works and the parks and recreation department. Montanye also worked as a staff engineer in New Bern's stormwater maintenance division and a designer/CADD technician for Stroud Engineering in Morehead City, N.C. Montanye holds a degree in applied science with a concentration in architectural technology. He holds several stormwater maintenance and inspection certifications, and has served on four committees and boards pertaining to government work and community wellness.
In his spare time, Montanye enjoys spending time with family and friends. He also likes to travel, has been on 17 cruises with his family, and does a fair amount of camping, fishing, bowling and rooting for the Carolina Panthers. He and his wife Christy have been married for 24 years and have four children (Amber, 27; Blake, 22; Cali, 12; and Davis, 9) and one grandson, Elliot 1.
“We are fortunate to have someone with Matt’s qualifications and experience join the county's staff," Bryan County Administrator Ben Taylor said. “His training and work history have equipped him to lead the Public Works department into the future, and we congratulate him on this well-deserved appointment."
For more information about Bryan County, visit www.bryancountyga.org.
