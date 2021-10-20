October 20, 2021 - Bryan County has announced the hiring of a new communications manager, Matthew Kent. With the creation of this role, Bryan County will take the communications function in-house.
Prior to assuming his position in Bryan County, Kent served as the public communications manager in Glynn County for nearly four years. During that time, he developed several initiatives for public outreach – such as the first Glynn County State of the County address and the first Glynn County Citizen’s Academy – and revamped social media, live streaming, and the county website. He also managed public information during several large events of national and international interest, in addition to natural emergencies such as hurricanes.
Before his time in Glynn County, Kent worked in Douglas County, Georgia, for 11 years as a media and communications specialist and was primarily responsible for producing several monthly government access television shows, social media, and providing public information for the Douglas County Emergency Management Agency and Fire Departments during events. From 2005 to 2017, Kent provided freelance video production services for Georgia Tech, Georgia State University, Georgia Public Broadcasting, ESPN, Comcast, and other corporate clients in his free time. In what’s left of his free time today, he likes to restore cars and is currently working on a 1979 Dodge Ramcharger. Kent has a Bachelor’s of Mass Communications from the University of West Georgia, earned a GEMA Basic Certified Emergency Manager certification, completed the FEMA Advanced Public Information Officer course, and has been accepted to the FEMA Master Public Information Officer 2022 Cohort beginning this December 2021.
Before adding a communications manager position, Bryan County outsourced its public relations and marketing needs to Lesley Francis Public Relations. The Richmond Hill-based agency began working with Bryan County in mid-2017 and has since created and implemented a full communications program consisting of media relations, material development, social media and website management, graphic design, and digital communications.
“Lesley Francis and her team at LFPR have provided exemplary service for Bryan County since 2017. Over the last four years, they have worked alongside the county to create an excellent marketing program encompassing PR, social media, design, copywriting, online marketing and more. They are familiar with how local governments operate, allowing them to work directly with the County Administrator, department heads and senior staff to communicate messages to the public in a professional manner, thus inspiring confidence in our services. Bryan County’s Board of Commissioners has made the decision to take this critical function in-house, and we recognize that Lesley Francis Public Relations has been instrumental in drastically improving Bryan County’s communication with its residents at a crucial time in the county’s growth,” said Carter Infinger, Chairman of Bryan County Board of Commissioners. “We thank LFPR for all they have done for staff and their service to the citizens of Bryan County. We look forward to their assistance during our transition between now and the end of 2021, and potentially any ad hoc marketing needs we have going forward.”
Lesley Francis Public Relations CEO and Founder Lesley Francis said her team will assist Bryan County for the remainder of 2021 and will support Kent as needed as he acclimates to his role.
“As a resident of and business owner in Bryan County since 2009, it has been an honor to provide marketing services for the county. We are committed to a thorough and professional transition and wish everybody at the county the best for the future,” Francis said.
For more information about Bryan County, visit www.bryancountyga.org.
