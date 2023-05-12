May 12, 2023 - Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless announces the approved funding of over $3.5M from the FY 2022 annual Continuum of Care Competition held by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development at the end of 2022. Funds will be applied to programming needs throughout 2023. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $2.76 billion in FY 2022 Continuum of Care (CoC) competition that awards to homeless housing and service programs across the country, including the $3.5M awarded to CSAH CoC programs.
Jennifer Darsey DuLong, Executive Director for CSAH, stated “As our community makes addressing affordable housing and homelessness priorities, GA-507, (Savannah, Chatham County) has been awarded $3,563,992 to assist in these efforts. All CoC program renewal applications submitted in the FY 2022 competition were fully funded. This is a testament to our homeless service providers' extraordinary efforts and dedication as they work to support our community members experiencing homelessness.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.