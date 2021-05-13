May 13, 2021 - Beginning this week, Team Savannah will be in neighborhood parks, at coffee shops, and community events across the City where residents live, learn, and play to gather their feedback on the future of recreation in the City of Savannah.
Recreation RE-iMAGINED is a City of Savannah initiative to improve, standardize and reimagine the City’s recreation and leisure facilities, programs, and services.
An important part of this initiative is developing a 10-year Recreation RE-iMAGINED Plan.
“The future of recreation is going to look so much different than the programs, services and facilities to which we have become accustomed,” said Taffanye Young, Chief Community Services Officer. “This outreach effort is key to that future, as we ask Savannahians to work with their City to anticipate and meet the future recreation needs and wants of our entire community.”
The City wants residents to reimagine recreation beyond what we have today, to what it could be in the future. This is the chance for residents who use City parks, programs, and facilities to share their vision of what recreation could be in Savannah.
For more information call 912-651-6520.
