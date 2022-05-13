May 13, 2022 - Chatham County Commissioner Aaron “Adot” Whitely of the 6th District, and City of Savannah Alderwoman Dr. Estella Edwards Shabazz of the 5th District, will hold a Community Engagement Meeting on Thursday, May 19, at 6:30 p.m. Commissioner Whitely and Alderwoman Dr. Shabazz will discuss what 2022 holds for residents, and hear any concerns the community may have.
The meeting will take place at Mosaic Church, located at 7 Canebrake Rd.
