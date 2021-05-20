May 20, 2021 - Chatham Area Transit will hold the first budget hearing for the proposed fiscal-year 2022 budget during the CAT Board meeting, which begins at 10 a.m. on May 25.
The proposed budget retains the current fiscal-year tax rate, 1.15 mills, paid by property owners within CAT’s Special Service District, which includes Savannah, unincorporated Chatham County and a portion of Garden City. The proposed budget is scheduled to be adopted during the CAT Board’s meeting on June 22. Public hearings will also be held at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on June 8.
All interested Chatham County residents will have the opportunity to provide comments regarding the budget during the public hearing. The public can access the hearings via Zoom by going online to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85839896020. The hearing can also be accessed by phone by calling (929) 205-6099 and then entering the Meeting ID: 858 3989 6020.
The proposed budget can be viewed online at https://www.catchacat.org/about-cat/transparency/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.