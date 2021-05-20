May 20, 2021 - The City of Savannah Economic Development Department and WorkSource Coastal office at the Savannah Arena site is temporarily closed while crews install a storm line.
The office will be relocated and reopened at the arena site, located at 620 Stiles Ave., once stormwater work is completed.
Job seekers can still get information about available opportunities and disadvantaged business enterprises (DBE) can access support services by contacting the city’s Economic Development Department at 912-652-3582.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.