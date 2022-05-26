May 26, 2022 - The City of Savannah has scheduled additional meetings to discuss the current standards for accessory dwelling units (ADU) and look for ways to allow more utilization flexibility. An ADU is a structure used as an individual residential unit located on the same lot as the principal dwelling. They may be referred to as carriage houses, in-law units, or secondary dwelling units.
The City will host additional community-wide meetings and release a community survey for feedback on ADU utilization as the process continues. Meeting dates and times are listed below.
District 1 - Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier
Tuesday, May 31 at 6 p.m.
Moses Jackson Community Center, 1410 Richards Street
District 5 - Alderwoman Estella Shabazz
Wednesday, June 15 at 6 p.m.
Liberty City Community Center, 1401 Mills B Lane Blvd
For more information, contact the City’s Planning and Urban Design Office at 912-651-3018 or planning@savannahga.gov.
