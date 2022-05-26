May 26, 2022 - Chatham Area Transit has introduced the CAT Tracker to better inform customers on bus locations throughout the county.
The CAT Tracker tells customers where the bus currently is and when it will arrive at the stop, providing up-to-date stop times, real-time maps, and assisting with planning their trip through text.
The tracker is live on CAT’s website right now and will be available through an app in the coming weeks. For more information visit cattracker.catchacat.org/home or visit catchacat.org and look under Rider Tools.
Customers should arrive at their bus stop at least five minutes before estimated stop time to ensure they don’t miss their bus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.