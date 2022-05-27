May 27, 2022 - The Chatham County Tax Commissioner’s Office conducts monthly tax sales of real property for the collection of delinquent property taxes, as mandated by Georgia law. Advance online registration is now available and is strongly encouraged. The public is welcome to register in advance at tax.chathamcountyga.gov. A listing of the properties is also available on the website.
Sales take place the first Tuesday of each month. The next sale will take place Tuesday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Chatham County Courthouse Steps at 133 Montgomery St.
The Chatham County Tax Sale is free and open to the public. Contact (912) 652-7100 or tax@chathamcounty.org with any questions.
