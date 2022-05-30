May 30, 2022 - Bryan County has set up temporary trailers in Pembroke to continue county services for the northern part of the county. The address for the trailers is 110 Sgt. Robert W. Crapse Drive, Pembroke, GA 31321, located in the Pembroke baseball field just behind the Harn Community Center.
Community Development services will still be handled in Richmond Hill
- Submit for building permits through our online portal Evolve Public (infovisionsoftware.com).
- Email dmonaco@bryan-county.org or call (912) 756-7962 for more information.
Courts
- The main office of the Bryan County Clerk of Courts is open to the public
- All courts are currently cancelled for the month of May.
- Should you have a question about a court date, please call 912-756-2066 for verification.
Customer Service
- Rabies tags, business licensing, and general questions.
- Call (912) 653- 5252 for more information.
To see all Bryan County updates, visit www.BryanCountyGa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.