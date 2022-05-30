May 30, 2022 - The Chatham County Board of Commissioners will hold a series of public hearings and workshops on the fiscal year 2023 budget and the millage levy.
The public meetings will be held at the Chatham County Legislative Courthouse, 124 Bull Street, Savannah, GA 31401 on the 2nd Floor in Commission Chambers
Meeting Schedule:
|Date
|Time
|Topic
|May 31, 2022
|1 p.m.
|FY23 Budget Workshop
|June 10, 2022
|9:30 a.m.
|Public Hearing on proposed FY23 Budget
|June 16, 2022
|9:30 a.m.
|1st Public Hearing on the Millage Levy
|June 16, 2022
|6 p.m.
|2nd Public Hearing on the Millage Levy
|June 17, 2022
|1 p.m.
|FY23 Budget Workshop (tentative)
|June 24, 2022
|9:30 a.m.
|3rd Public Hearing on the Millage Levy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.