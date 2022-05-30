May 30, 2022 - Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) is warning of a new text message-based scam that is attempting to steal your driver’s license information. Customers have been getting text messages asking them to follow a fraudulent link to verify their driver’s license information due to a temporary suspension. DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore says such text messages are a fraud and likely an attempt by scammers to get your personal information.
“DDS employees do not contact customers to ask for personal or confidential information, such as driver's license or Social Security numbers via email, text or telephone. Anyone who receives such a communication should consider it is a scam to steal your identity. Customers who are pending a license suspension or other changes in their license status are notified in writing by DDS. Anyone who receives these — or similar — text messages should not open or respond to them and instead delete such messages immediately.”
Customers can quickly verify the status of their license on the DDS website at this secure link https://dds.drives.ga.gov/_/.
Voice and computer phishing scammers use many and varied tactics to trick victims into handing over their personal or financial information. Georgians should be very cautious of any unsolicited telephone calls, texts or emails that claim to be government departments, banks or companies that instruct them to follow a link or open an attachment to update or verify personal information.
DDS encourages all customers to create an Online Services Account at www.dds.georgia.gov and utilize the free mobile app, DDS 2 GO, for an easy way to monitor your personal information 24/7. Many transactions can be initiated online such as ordering a replacement license or an address change without visiting a DDS Center.
