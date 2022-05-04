May 4, 2022 - Chatham County officials will be hosting a virtual informational session on the Fire Protection Service Fee on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 6 p.m.
Many property owners in unincorporated Chatham County receive fire protection service from Chatham Emergency Services (CES or “Southside Fire Dept”). The subscription rates and billing process for these services are changing. Beginning July 1, 2022, Chatham County will set the fee for fire protection services. The County will also invoice property owners, collect fees, and pay CES directly for their services.
This informational session will explain the need for the contract for service, the process for implementation, the proposed fee, and the timeline for the next steps. There will also be a time for participants to ask questions and make comments.
To make a comment or ask a question you must register in advance.
- To register, visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7MRHri4XTnSrXTbrpB-F2g
- After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
To watch the meeting (no comments or questions):
- Watch on the Chatham County Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ChathamCounty
- Channel 16 Online: https://www.chathamcountyga.gov/OurCounty/Cgtv
- Or watch on Comcast Channel 16
