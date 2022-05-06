May 6, 2022 - Leadership Southeast Georgia, a professional development and leadership program throughout 10 coastal counties, continued its 2022 programming in Camden, Long and Liberty counties. The 26 members of the Class of 2022, regional leaders from business, professional and civic organizations, participate in a five-month course of ongoing personal and professional growth to build connections and learn collaboration skills that empower them to improve the region. The agenda for the second session focused on our area military installations and emergency response.
“Our local military bases are an important part of so many communities, so keeping up with their impact on the region helps us all help each other,” said Suzanne Kirk, LSEGA facilitator. “We also reviewed emergency preparedness and response, something our regional military folks might need to be part of in a worst-case scenario."
Participants also learned about the effects the military has on our economic and workforce development. They also explored the interconnectedness of military bases and branches, reviewing how they work together to serve our region. Hurricane preparation and response were of specific concern to the group. As always, LSEGA maintains an overall study of leadership styles and best practices in the organizations they meet with and visit.
The group then visited St. Marys Submarine Museum before observing a Coast Guard exercise. After lunch, human resources expert and LSEGA alumna Suzanne Kirk presented “Leadership Insights Using CPI 260,” a personal inventory assessment that identifies an individual’s leadership strengths and areas for development.
Day two at Ft. Stewart began with a command brief by Col. Manny Ramirez on the workforce and economic impact of military bases. This was followed by a tour of the Emergency Operations Center, a simulation training, a demonstration of Fire Station 1’s fire and law enforcement capabilities and a guided tour of the museum.
To learn more about Leadership Southeast Georgia, visit lsega.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.