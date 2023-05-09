May 9, 2023 - The City of Savannah has officially acquired Evergreen Cemetery, located at 4340 ACL Blvd., as of Tuesday, May 2. The acquisition is the result of a nearly four-year effort by the City to ensure perpetual care of the final resting place of those interred within the cemetery. Thanks to the cooperation of multiple property owners, no condemnation of the cemetery was necessary, and a sale was agreed upon for $143,000.
“As someone whose loved ones are interred here, I know how much this place matters,” said Mayor Van R. Johnson, II. “I am pleased that the City will be able to provide dignity and care to the remains of some of our finest citizens. My thanks to the City Attorney, City Manager and Team Savannah for making this possible.”
