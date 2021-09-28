September 28, 2021 - Savannah Mayor Van R. Johnson, II was elected to serve as Chairman of the Environment and Natural Resources Policy Committee of the Georgia Municipal Association's (GMA) Board of Directors.
In this role, Mayor Johnson leads a committee of mayors and councilmembers on municipal issues related to water supply, wastewater treatment, solid waste management, hazardous waste, air quality, soil erosion, wetlands and parks and recreation.
Mayor Johnson was elected during the association's annual convention in Savannah on Aug. 8, and it is his second term on the board. He previously served as an At-Large Board Member and a member of the Executive Committee.
"As Savannah continues our collective efforts to protect our environment and natural resources, I am honored to represent Savannah on the state level and help drive municipal policy for Georgia's cities," Mayor Johnson said. "Savannah has a long history with GMA, and I am pleased to continue that relationship."
The Board of Directors consists of active city officials from across the state of Georgia. The board leads the organization's committees, advocate for cities' legislative interests on the state and federal levels and represent GMA in various capacities.
Based in Atlanta, the GMA is a voluntary, non-profit organization that provides legislative advocacy, educational, employee benefit and consulting services to all of Georgia's 537 cities. Created in 1933, the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) is the only state organization representing Georgia's municipal governments. For more information, visit gacities.com.
