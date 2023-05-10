May 10, 2023 - Mayor Van R. Johnson, II has been appointed a member of the African American Mayors Association (AAMA) Board of Trustees for a one-year term effective immediately. Mayor Johnson was officially sworn in on Friday, April 21, during AAMA’s national conference in Washington, D.C. where 80 Black mayors from across the country, the largest to ever convene at AAMA’s Conference, met with federal officials and business council members to elevate dialogue that informs and empowers the future of leadership, change, and growth in cities across America. The conference comes at a historic time when Black mayors represent the nation’s four largest cities.
Mayor Johnson is the 67th Mayor of Savannah, GA, and leads a progressive agenda in his city that focuses on accountability, inclusion, transparency, and trust. Under his administration, Savannah has successfully navigated the pandemic and made historic investments in affordable housing, homelessness prevention, and clean energy.
“We are thrilled to welcome this new team of Mayors to the AAMA Board of Trustees and look forward to working with them to empower our member mayors and provide an unparalleled level of support for the critical work that they are doing in their respective communities,” said Phyllis Dickerson, CEO of AAMA. “Our country is at a pivotal and crucial time. Residents need to know that their mayors are actively working to improve the quality of life in their cities and working in collaboration with fellow mayors brings the best policies and practices to the forefront. I look forward to working with the Board of Trustees on identifying these solutions and making monumental changes.”
AAMA's policy priorities will be anchored around key areas that are critical to the well-being of its communities. The association will prioritize public safety, address the affordability crisis, improve healthcare access, and build and reinforce 21st-century cities through investments in transportation and infrastructure, as well as environmental justice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.