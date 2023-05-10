May 10, 2023 - Mayor Van R. Johnson, II has been appointed a member of the African American Mayors Association (AAMA) Board of Trustees for a one-year term effective immediately. Mayor Johnson was officially sworn in on Friday, April 21, during AAMA’s national conference in Washington, D.C. where 80 Black mayors from across the country, the largest to ever convene at AAMA’s Conference, met with federal officials and business council members to elevate dialogue that informs and empowers the future of leadership, change, and growth in cities across America. The conference comes at a historic time when Black mayors represent the nation’s four largest cities.

Mayor Johnson is the 67th Mayor of Savannah, GA, and leads a progressive agenda in his city that focuses on accountability, inclusion, transparency, and trust. Under his administration, Savannah has successfully navigated the pandemic and made historic investments in affordable housing, homelessness prevention, and clean energy.

