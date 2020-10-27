October 27, 2020 - County Manager Lee Smith appointed Michael G. Sarhatt as Director of the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team (CNT) earlier this month.
“Director Sarhatt, like his predecessor Everett Ragan, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in drug enforcement. His experience from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and his knowledge of our community make him the right choice for the CNT Director,” says Smith.
Sarhatt graduated from Troy State University (Troy, Alabama) with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. Sarhatt was a public accountant prior to beginning his 32 year career with the DEA.
During his years as a DEA Special Agent, Sarhatt conducted major narcotics and money laundering investigations across the United States, as well as internationally. Additionally, he spent 3 years as an instructor at the DEA Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
Most recently, Sarhatt was responsible for supervising the enforcement and administrative operations covering 24 counties in Eastern Tennessee as the DEA Resident Agent in Charge in Knoxville, Tennessee.
“I spent 10 years in this community (2003-2013) as a Special Agent with the DEA. When the opportunity arose to serve Chatham County again as the Director of CNT, I knew I wanted to return,” said Sarhatt.
