June 14, 2023 - After a national recruitment search, City Manager Joseph A. “Jay” Melder has appointed Nick Roberts to serve as the senior director of Recreation & Leisure Services, effective immediately. Roberts has served in an interim capacity as senior director for several months ahead of his appointment to the permanent role. He brings more than 20 years of municipal recreation experience, including 14 years at a management level, to the position.
“Nick’s leadership of our Department of Fun has been stellar since he took on the interim role earlier this year,” said City Manager Melder. “Team Savannah is proud to have the ability to promote from within and we will continue to focus on developing our next generation of leaders. I look forward to watching Recreation & Leisure Services continue to evolve their program offerings to meet the needs of our community under Nick’s stewardship.”
