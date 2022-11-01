November 1, 2022 - With many of the 159 Georgia counties still in negotiation with their cities, Bryan County has successfully negotiated an agreement of the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) proceeds with the cities of Richmond Hill and Pembroke. The new LOST split is 55.5% to Bryan County, 36.5% to Richmond Hill and 8% to Pembroke. This distribution was agreed upon among each of the governments.
LOST is comprised of a 1% sales tax paid on goods and services throughout Georgia and helps to reduce the tax burden on property owners. The Bryan County portion of these funds pay, in part, for the over 30 countywide services such as recreation, courts, emergency medical services (EMS), the Sheriff’s Office, and more that each Bryan County resident receives.
