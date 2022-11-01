November 1, 2022 - Fire Fee bills for Unincorporated Chatham County properties have been mailed for areas receiving fire protection services from Chatham Emergency Services/Southside Fire Department.
The County has received questions from concerned property owners about the legitimacy of the bills as the address to remit payment is in Wautoma, Wisconsin (see example bill attached). The Fire Fee is collected by a 3rd party vendor on Chatham County’s behalf.
