November 10, 2022 - Beaufort County will hold a public meeting Thursday, Nov. 17, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bluffton Recreation Center gymnasium, 61B Ulmer Road (map). The purpose of the proposed project is to improve roadway safety, reduce congestion, and enhance bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.
The meeting will be conducted as an informal, drop-in format. There will be displays that depict the conceptual alternatives being evaluated, and representatives from Beaufort County Engineering and Parrish and Partners will be available to discuss the proposed improvements, answer questions, and listen to feedback. No formal presentation will be made.
