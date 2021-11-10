November 10, 2021 - The City of Savannah will host two public hearings on the Proposed 2022 Budget and Revenue Ordinance during Savannah City Council meetings on Tuesday, Nov. 23 and Thursday, Dec. 9, at 2 p.m. Both hearings will be held in City Council Chambers in Savannah City Hall, 2 E. Bay St.
Members of the public will be able to view the meetings from alternate locations in City Hall for social distancing purposes. However, anyone wishing to make a public comment on the proposed budget will be able to do so from within Council Chambers when that item is up for consideration.
The public can view the 2022 proposed budget beginning Monday, Nov. 15, online or at the following locations and times:
- Clerk of Council Office
- Savannah City Hall, 2 E. Bay St., first floor
- Monday-Friday, 8:15 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Live Oak Public Libraries
- Bull Street Library, 2002 Bull St.
- Monday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Southwest Chatham Library, 14097 Abercorn St.
- Monday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Savannah City Council will also host two budget retreats on Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the ballroom at the Savannah Civic Center, 301 W. Oglethorpe Ave. Members of the public are welcome to observe these meetings.
The Savannah City Council is scheduled to adopt the 2022 budget on Dec. 9.
