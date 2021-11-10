November 10, 2021 - The City of Savannah Sanitation Department will operate on an adjusted schedule this week due to the Veteran's Day holiday. City offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11, in observance of the holiday.
Residential garbage collection scheduled on Thursday will be collected Friday, and recycling will be picked up on Wednesday and Friday. Yard waste will be collected Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Street cleaning will take place through Wednesday.
The Dean Forest Road Landfill and Bacon Park Transfer Station will be closed for drop-offs on Thursday and reopen on Friday. For more information, contact Sanitation Department customer service at (912) 651-6579.
