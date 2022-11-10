November 10, 2022 - “Due to inclement weather the Veterans Council of Chatham County has moved the parade from Friday, Nov. 11 to Saturday, Nov. 12 and will kick off at 9 a.m.,” said Veterans Council Chairman Joe Higgins in a statement.
The parade will use an alternate route, beginning at Abercorn and Gwinnett and traveling to Liberty St. From Liberty the parade will continue to Montgomery and to Oglethorpe Ave., ending at the review stand on Oglethorpe at Abercorn St. due to construction on Broughton St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.