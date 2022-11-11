November 11, 2022 - The City of Savannah will host a budget retreat on Monday, Nov. 14, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the ballroom of the Savannah Civic Center at 301 W. Oglethorpe Avenue. Members of the public are welcome to observe this meeting in person and online on our City’s Facebook page, SGTV Channel 8, and YouTube.
The public can view the 2023 proposed budget online at www.savannahga.gov/budget or at the following locations and times:
