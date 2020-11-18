November 18, 2020 - The City of Savannah and PROUD Savannah will recognize Transgender Awareness Week and Transgender Day of Remembrance on Thursday, Nov. 19 and Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Transgender Day of Remembrance is a national, annual observance on Nov. 20 that honors the memory of transgender people who lost their lives in acts of anti-transgender violence.
“In the City of Savannah, we recognize the value of every human being and every single life, and we denounce hate, bigotry and violence against anyone,” Mayor Johnson said. “This will be the first year that Savannah participates in this observance.”
On Thursday evening, Mayor Van Johnson and PROUD Savannah will hold a vigil in the Savannah City Hall rotunda at 6:30 p.m. This event will not be open to the public due to social distancing requirements, but it will be live streamed on the city's social media.
On Friday, PROUD Savannah, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) and Tybee Equality Fest will host a virtual panel discussion from 2-3 p.m. It will focus on topics important to Savannah's transgender community, including personal stories, violence in the trans community, housing and employment challenges, and the resources available for trans youth, trans elders and parents of trans children. PROUD Savannah will live stream this virtual event at facebook.com/proudsav.
