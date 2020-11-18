November 18, 2020 - The Savannah City Council will hold the 2021 budget retreat on Thursday, Nov. 19, and Friday, Nov. 20, in the Johnny Mercer Theatre at the Savannah Civic Center. The meetings will start at 9 a.m. on both days and are open to the public.
Socially distant space will be available for anyone wanting to attend the budget retreat in person, and the city will live stream the meetings on Facebook for those who want to participate virtually.
A digital version of the proposed 2021 budget is available at savannahga.gov/budget. For more information, please contact the clerk of council at (912) 651-6441 or email clerkofcouncil@savannahga.gov.
