November 2, 2022 - On Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, the Chatham County Department of Engineering will host an open house to highlight the Garrard Avenue improvement project. All interested parties are encouraged to attend.
The project will make safety and connectivity improvements to Garrard Avenue and Lane Avenue between Chatham Parkway and Gamble Road.
