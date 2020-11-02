SBJ Staff Report
November 2, 2020 – The City of Savannah has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for Temporary Staffing Services for the 2021 fiscal year, seeking a fixed price proposal to provide temporary staffing services for various City of Savannah (City) departments on an as-needed basis. No minimum or maximum levels have been set.
Proposers must demonstrate that they have the resources and capability to provide the materials and services needed including ability to carefully pre-screen all temporary personnel prior to referral to the City to ensure that they possess all of the required skills and abilities to perform the assigned tasks.
The personnel firm will be the agency to conduct background checks, drug screens, and employment
reference checks, and must have experience in adhering to all federal, state and privacy protection laws.
The RFP, which closes Nov. 17, states that the City retains the right to contact and use a secondary agency for some positions.
Chatham Personnel currently has the contract for 2020.
The agency hired is responsible for making all necessary arrangements with the appointing authority for the agency's employees to report and commence work for the City as temporary personnel, and if the agency finds that within the first four (4) hours of employment the assigned temporary personnel fails to meet the minimum qualifications for the position or the work performance of the temporary personnel is unsatisfactory, the agency can not charge the City for the placement. Conversion Rates After the city evaluates the performance and potential of an assigned individual on the job, the City may employ the person directly after working 480 hours at what is termed a “No Fee conversion rate.” Up to 480 hours, the RFP states that the City agrees to pay at the following rates if they hire a temporary worker permanently:
Rate 0 - 160 hours 15 % annual salary
161 – 320 12 % annual salary
321 – 480 10 % annual salary
480 hours & up … No Fee
The full details of the RFP can be found on the City’s website under the Purchasing Dept.
