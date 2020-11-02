November 2, 2020 – For years, he was an institution, a name synonymous with the City of Savannah – former City Manager Michael B. Brown. He returns to his prior role tomorrow, as Interim City Manager, replacing Intermim City Manager Pat Monahan.
Monahan, who had previously retired as Asst. County Manager of Chatham County, agreed to serve as Interim City Manager in mid-2019, during the waning days of the Eddie DeLoach administration. He then agreed to stay on to work with Mayor Van Johnson and a predominately new City Council while they went through a search process, but had been firm that he tenure needed to come to a close.
Brown was the city manager in Savannah from 1995 to 2010, overseeing a period of dramatic growth within both the city limits and the Historic District, as tourism exploded and Savannah found itself on the world stage of public interest. It began with a few movies, the growth of the Savannah Port, then the Olympics in 2016, and then more movies and television shows, all of which put the city front and center as a destination and lifestyle of choice.
Brown will step back into the role on an interim basis, as well, while the City Council repeats its unsuccessful attempt to recruit a permanent city manager.
He is the principal of the Savannah-based consulting firm Brown Pelican Consulting, founded in 2011, which assists Georgia cities in tax, service and other negotiations with counties. In 2019, for example, he advised the Statesboro City Council in negotiations with the Bulloch County government on a required 10-year service delivery strategy agreement, and has worked with a number of cities in Georgia over the past 10 years.
“Michael Brown knows this job and held it for a long time, he is uniquely qualified to fill Pat’s shoes as we seek the right fit for a permanent City Manager,” Mayor Johnson told the local media after the move was approved by the City Council on Oct. 22.
Brown will be paid $20,000 a month, the same rate as Monahan, plus a monthly car allowance. His first contract is for 90 days, with renewal options. The City’s annual budget must be completed in November and December, along with its legislative agenda for the 2021 General Assembly session, among the immediate tasks.
