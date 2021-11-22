November 22, 2021 - The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce Governmental Affairs Council will host its annual Eggs & Issues Legislative Breakfast on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 8:30 a.m. at the Marriott Savannah Riverfront.
Attendees will be briefed by members of the Chatham County legislative delegation, including:
- Georgia House of Representatives, District 161 Bill Hitchens
- Georgia House of Representatives, District 162 Carl Gilliard
- Georgia House of Representatives, District 163 Derek Mallow
- Georgia House of Representatives, District 164 Ron Stephens
- Georgia House of Representatives, District 165 Edna Jackson
- Georgia House of Representatives, District 166 Jesse Petrea
- Georgia State Senator, District 1 Ben Watson
- Georgia State Senator, District 2 Lester Jackson
The Chamber will also present its 2022 State Legislative Agenda. Chamber members can purchase individual tickets for $30 each and by non-members for $40. Tables of 10 can be purchased for $300 by Chamber members and $400 for non-members.
Please RSVP no later than Monday, Nov. 22. To purchase tickets, please go to SavannahChamber.com or contact Jared Downs at 912.644.6406 or JDowns@SavannahChamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.