November 22, 2022 - Following the Thanksgiving holiday, the City of Savannah Water Reclamation division will hold a cooking oil recycling event on Monday, Nov. 28, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the President Street Plant on 1400 East President Street.
The City asks residents to collect their used cooking oil and grease in sealed plastic or glass containers to turn in at the event. Disposing of cooking oil down residential or commercial drains can cause clogs, which may result in costly repair bills for property owners or sewer spills into our environment, causing pollution in our waterways. For more information about preventing drainage clogs from fats, oils, and grease, visit www.savannahga.gov/fatoilgrease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.