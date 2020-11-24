November 24, 2020 - The Savannah City Council has delayed public hearings for the proposed 2021 budget from Tuesday, Nov. 24, to Thursday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. during the regularly scheduled council meeting.
Council will instead hear additional staff presentations related to the proposed budget on Nov. 24 and hold the first reading of the proposed budget, which does not require a vote.
Questions regarding the process for public participation in meetings of the Mayor and Aldermen of the City of Savannah should be directed to the Clerk of Council at clerkofcouncil@savannahga.gov or 912-651-6441.
