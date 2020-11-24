November 24, 2020 – The Savannah City Council held a work session Tuesday on the 2021 Operating Budget, Session II, which included a review of the various enterprise funds for City’s water, sewer and trash operations.
The public hearings on the budget will take place on Dec. 10. Another budget workshop will be held next week.
All of the enterprise funds have positive cash flow projections, based on current rates. The city looks at 5, 10 and 20 year capital planning strategies for each of these funds, which are very “capital intensive,” explained City Finance Director David Maxwell.
All three enterprise plans are on target for both cash flow and debt service ratios, which are very low, because a lot of the City’s capital improvements are paid for through operating revenues, versus borrowing.
Almost $400 mil in capital improvement projects are planned through 2025 in order to keep the city’s infrastructure repaired, improved and up to date, Maxwell added. The financial management team has also recommended reducing the previously planned rate increases through 2025, due to the economic downturn from the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. All enterprise funds have either Double AA1 ratings with Moody’s, or AAPlus ratings with other credit rating companies, the same as the City’s very positive overall bond rating.
The City sends out a bi-monthly combined bill, which saves administrative costs by reducing the frequency of when customers receive bills, but which makes bills seem high, he explained. Water, sewer and trash bills are combined onto one bill.
“The current water bill isn’t all that high,” he added. “What we find is that the issue is they have previous charges (unpaid on their bill from the prior bill.) Or they don’t realize that it’s their water, sewer and sanitation bill,” not just a water bill. Those are the main issues we find when people call,” Maxwell said.
“The explanation that you’re giving doesn’t make sense,” said District 3 Alderwoman Linda Wilder Bryan. “Something is amiss,” she said, adding that she hears from many of her constituents about bills going up. She even asked for an audit of her water service. “I didn’t have a leak, but my bills are going up. This is not just Linda Wilder Bryan, but everybody across this city is experiencing astronomically high bills.”
Mayor Johnson interjected, “We have not done a good job of explaining to people what water costs, what sewerage costs,” and he said, and added that when he had looked into the bills of some residents, he found that they had not paid past bills. “Their bills were compounding.”
Wilder-Bryan asked why bills didn’t go down when services were curtailed this past spring due to the pandemic.
The only service that was curtailed due to COVID this year was the pick up of yard waste, but all the city’s services continued, and employees were still employed, responded Maxwell. A contractor was brought in during April to provide yard waste pickup. The city’s employees were dedicated to trash pick up, and the contractor picked up yard waste at the cost of an additional $100,000.
Alderwoman-at-Large Alicia Blakely said that when they changed the system several years ago was when she thinks the water bills started to go up. “Did that cause the bills to go up, the new system? There has been a drastic increase.” Maxwell said that the calculation of rate for water usage, etc. had not changed. What changed was that people were getting a two month bill, six times a year, versus a monthly bill.
Through the CARES Act, the City has helped out people with past due water bills, added Mayor Johnson. “But, how do you recoup the cost of the services is the challenge?”
Blakely asked if any of the money in the Parking Fund could be used to offset past due water bills, by moving money to the General Fund?
Maxwell responded, “The city is projecting a reduction in revenue of 34% in 2020 into the Parking Fund (due to the reduction in tourism), which will reduce the revenue available in that fund’s balance, money that is designated to pay the bonds incurred to build the city’s system of parking garages.
Acting City Manager Michael Brown said, “We should do a rate comparison to Charleston,” and other cities, to inform residents about how Savannah’s rates compare to other area cities.
“There is a fixed cost for water and sewer that doesn’t go away, we have workers and trucks. But, we should look at our base rate, and keep it as low as possible. And we should have a system to look at exceptionally high bills.” He added that a flowing toilet can significantly increase a customer’s water bill which some residents do not realize. “And, we can do some forgiveness for people who didn’t understand why their water bills were so high,” and can’t pay their bills.
“That’s a sacred bond, that we produce good water and good sewer services,” added Brown. “There are also hardship funds to people who can’t pay their bills. “But we don’t want to end up like Atlanta which has done forgiveness of bills, and has millions of dollars in unpaid water bills.”
Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier also said that residents of The Highlands are telling her that their water bills have increased significantly, and she would like to be reviewed. Mayor Johnson, who used to represent those residents in District 1, directly, said that he concurred about increasing bills in The Highlands area.
The City's overall debt "is relatively low," said Brown, and the City's bond rating is high.
He added that his opinion is that there should be no Jan. 1 rate hikes, a strategy that was used to put together the proposed General Fund Operating Budget for the Council to approve, including for the budgets for the enterprise funds, with "the agreement that they would look at rates in July, at the mid-year point."
