November 25, 2022 - The Development Authority of Bulloch County (DABC) Board of Directors has elected new officers and approved two new board members. Billy Allen, previously vice chair and a longtime DABC board member, is now board chair.
Other officers include Bulloch County Commissioner Curt Deal, who will serve as DABC’s new vice chair, and Beth Mathews will serve as Secretary-Treasurer. Tal Johnson and Greg Proctor have been approved as new board members.
Johnson is a CPA with Dabbs, Hickman, Hill & Cannon, and Proctor is General Manager of Excelsior EMC.
In making the announcement, Benjy Thompson, DABC’s CEO, said, “We are fortunate to have such exceptional leadership, especially as we continue to grow and plan for the future.” Within the past several months, DABC has had several major announcements regarding companies selecting Bulloch County as a good place to call home, including Aspen Aerogels and Joon Georgia, Inc. Earlier this year, DBAC was part of a four-county development authority joint effort that secured a regional win with Hyundai Motor Group, the largest economic development project in Georgia’s history.
