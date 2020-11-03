November 3, 2020 - The scheduled statewide Severe Weather Drill has been rescheduled from 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4, to 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4.
At 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Chatham County residents will hear a one-minute emergency tone from the various sirens located throughout the county.
To learn more about the Chatham County Emergency Warning Siren System, visit www.ChathamEmergency.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.