Fort Pulaski Trail Closure and Project Progress Map - 1 November 2020.jpg

November 3, 2020 - This week Fort Pulaski National Monument begins two projects that will limit access into the historic fort and will close the popular Lighthouse Overlook Trail. The projects will affect these areas until the spring of 2021. When completed, the much needed work will greatly improve the visitor experience along the Lighthouse Trail and will allow for safe access into historic Fort Pulaski for years to come.

 
The nearly $1 million dollar fort bridge project will address deficiencies with the two bridges that span the moat around the entrance to the fort. These bridges are the only way in and out of the historic fort and heavy equipment and material are transferred over these structures along with the nearly 400,000 yearly visitors. During the project a temporary pedestrian bridge has been built over the north side of the moat and visitors will be able to access historic Fort Pulaski directly from the main parking lot. During construction, the historic fort may not be accessible to everyone with mobility issues.
 
The nearly $600,000 trails project will impact the Lighthouse Overlook Trail and the National Park Service section of the McQueen’s Island trail, east of the park entrance. This project will remove storm debris as well as replace bridges that were damaged or destroyed by the hurricanes that impacted the park in 2016 and 2017. This project will make the trails safer to use, better protect saltmarsh and vegetation, and will add to the visitor experience by providing an overlook that will provide the best view of the Cockspur Island Lighthouse. These trails will remain closed until spring, 2021.
 
The areas affected during these several months long projects are highlighted on the map provided. When a closure is in effect, all closed areas will be marked and visitors asked to adhere to these restrictions for public safety reasons. The park will provide updated information regarding closed areas on the park website and social media platforms as soon as practicable.
 
Fort Pulaski National Monument is located on U.S. Highway 80, 15 miles east of Savannah.

