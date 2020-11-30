November 30, 2020 - The City of Savannah will host a second virtual meeting about creating a community benefits agreement initiative on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 2 p.m.
The meeting will begin with a presentation followed by questions from the participants. Those interested in attending must register in advance by following this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAkfuqspjMuEtKXJStSM6eXJhYv0LriFA7z.
After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the meeting.
A community benefits agreement is a contract negotiated between a prospective developer and community representatives outlining the benefits a real estate investor will provide the surrounding area in exchange for support of a proposed project.
If you have any questions, please contact 912-429-3364 or planning@savannahga.gov.
