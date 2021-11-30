November 30, 2021 -The Tybee Post Theater Polar Plunge is back…both brrr-tual and in-person. The plunge will take place on New Year's Day (Jan. 1, 2022) at high noon, but you pick the body of water. From Tybee Island's beautiful beaches to Long Island, plunge the frigid waters anywhere.
For the past 23 years, the annual New Year’s Day Tybee Polar Plunge has been held at the Tybee Pier and Pavilion, where several thousand brave souls would gather to stampede together into the chilly waters of the Atlantic Ocean en masse. This year, they will not organize the mass gathering on the Pier and will not corral wristband-wearing participants at the edge of the ocean. Instead, you are encouraged to participate wherever you are, and submit your videos for a chance to win awesome prizes and awards.
Participants can register online at www.tybeeposttheater.org/polarplunge, call the Tybee Post Theater office at 912-472-4790 Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and place your order over the phone, or register in person at the box office during those same hours.
The proceeds from the Tybee Polar Plunge go toward the programming and operations of the Tybee Post Theater. This historic movie house, built-in 1930 by the Army stationed at Fort Screven, has been restored and reopened as a performing arts and movie venue for Tybee Island’s residents and visitors.
Registered participants receive the official event shirt, available for pick up at the Tybee Post Theater or mailed for an additional shipping charge.
In addition to receiving a T-shirt upon registering, you can enter up to five contests to win various prizes and awards. Contests include Best Ocean Plunge, Best Inflatable Plunge, Best, Non-Ocean Plunge, and Best Slow Mo Plunge. Prizes include Amazon gift cards, Tybee Post Theater gift cards, and more.
And, yes, the virtual plunge will still promote the legendary Gang of Goofs costume contest. Gather up your gang of goofy friends and family, dream up your wackiest costumes and parade wherever you are and compete for great prizes.
Videos and photos can be sent to info@tybeeposttheater.org, or you can post them yourself on the Theater’s Virtual Tybee Polar Plunge Facebook Group.
