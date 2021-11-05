November 5, 2021 - Due to astronomical influences, the Savannah River at Fort Pulaski is expected to reach moderate to major flood stage over the next few days. An area very susceptible to flooding is the entrance to Fort Pulaski National Monument. With an abundance of caution, the park will delay opening to the public during these tide events for visitor safety.
Fort Pulaski National Monument anticipates opening the park two hours after these high tides have passed. This will ensure that the entrance station road is clear of water and any debris or damage can be addressed.
The current forecast high tide levels and opening times are:
Friday, Nov. 5 at 9 a.m. – 10.4 feet (Scheduled to Open Park at 11 a.m.)
Saturday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. – 10.6 feet (Scheduled to Open Park at 12 p.m.)
Sunday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. – 10.6 feet (Scheduled to Open Park at 12 p.m.)
For context, a crest of 10.6 feet would be the fourth highest crest on record. Crests of this height could lead to significant coastal flooding. Additionally, any rainfall during high tide periods could exacerbate flooding concerns. Please visit our website or social platforms for the latest information regarding opening. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Fort Pulaski National Monument is located on U.S. Highway 80, 15 miles east of Savannah. For more information, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/fopu or call (912) 786-5787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.