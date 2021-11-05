November 5, 2021 - The Chatham County-Savannah Metropolitan Planning Commission, on behalf of the CORE MPO, is undertaking the SR 307 Corridor Study to identify short-term and long-term improvements needed along the corridor to improve the safety and functionality of SR 307/Dean Forest Road. The study will evaluate the existing and future capacity, operation, and safety conditions of the corridor from its southern terminus at SR 25/US 17/Ogeechee Road northwards to its terminus at SR 25/Main Street near a major Georgia Ports Authority truck gate.
Next week, the project team will host a virtual community meeting to discuss existing conditions along the corridor and preliminary ideas for recommended solutions.
SR 307 Corridor Study
Virtual Community Meeting
Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Meeting registration link: https://bit.ly/3GNc0ia
SR 307 serves multiple jurisdictions, the Georgia Ports Authority, Gulfstream, commuters, and businesses. With continued growth of the region and of the Georgia Ports Authority, the CORE MPO is working proactively to maintain and enhance traffic safety and operations along this vital corridor. The community is also encouraged to submit feedback online to identify challenges and opportunities as well as assist in developing recommendations that address these challenges along SR 307.
- Take the Online Survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SR307_Survey1
- Register for the SR 307 Corridor Study mailing list to receive updates: https://bit.ly/2ZKUbzd
The goal of the study is to identify and prioritize short and long-term improvements in a prioritized list of recommendations to facilitate the planning and programming of projects through the Metropolitan Transportation Process (MTP). More information is available online at https://www.thempc.org/Core/SR307.
