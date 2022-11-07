November 7, 2022 - United Way of the Lowcountry recently awarded $65,000 to the Beaufort County Human Services Department to support housing access for children and adults facing homelessness or housing security.
“Homelessness can only be combated with a wholistic community approach,” said Audra Antonacci-Ogden, Assistant County Administrator for Community Services. “This grant goes a long way to providing stability to families and children in our area.”
The Human Services Department will use the grant funds to enhance its existing partnerships with the Beaufort County School District and Beaufort County Detention Center. This partnership will allow School District and Detention Center staff to identify families with children and individuals experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity and make referrals to the Human Services Department.
The grant is part of $1.25 million in Emergency Rental Assistance Funds received by United Way of the Lowcountry through partnership between SC Housing and the United Way Association of South Carolina.
The funds will be distributed to the Human Services Department and 22 other partner organizations in both Beaufort and Jasper County. The funds are to be used to support housing stability services such as case management, housing navigation, landlord-tenant mediation and eviction-related legal services.
The Human Services Department hopes these pilot initiatives will result in data and sustained partnerships that underscore the need for continued funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.