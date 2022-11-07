November 7, 2022 - United Way of the Lowcountry recently awarded $65,000 to the Beaufort County Human Services Department to support housing access for children and adults facing homelessness or housing security.

“Homelessness can only be combated with a wholistic community approach,” said Audra Antonacci-Ogden, Assistant County Administrator for Community Services. “This grant goes a long way to providing stability to families and children in our area.”

