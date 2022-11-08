November 8, 2022 - The City of Savannah Cultural Resources department is accepting applications for the 2023 Spotlight Facility Use Program for the Savannah Cultural Arts Center (SCAC). Applications for 2023 dates close Tuesday, Nov. 15.
“The Spotlight program began this fall and has already brought exciting new programming to our community,” said Stuart Miller, Cultural Resources director.
Spotlight provides a subsidy for nonprofit organizations to purchase rental space at a free or discounted rate from the Savannah Cultural Arts Center on select dates. Subsidy amounts will be based on an organization’s operating budget. In addition, each organization will receive rental space, audio and visual technology and administrative staff support. As a requirement, all Spotlight programming will be free and open to the public.
“[Our] experience with the Spotlight program proved to be a win for all involved,” shared Harold Oglesby of 100 Black Men of Savannah, who presented their free performance in August.
Four weekends are available for the first half of 2023:
- Thursday, Feb. 2 - Saturday, Feb. 4
- Thursday, Mar. 9 - Saturday, Mar. 11
- Thursday, Apr. 13 - Saturday, Apr. 15
- Thursday, May 18 - Saturday, May 20
Dates for the latter end of 2023 will be announced in the spring. Interested organizations can find program guidelines, application information, and a list of current Spotlight recipients online at savannahga.gov/spotlight. Questions about the program can be directed to scaccontracts@savannahga.gov or 912-651-6783.
