November 9, 2021 – For the current fiscal year, the Savannah City Council elected not to hire a lobbying firm to represent the City at the State House, to look out for the city’s legislative agenda.
But Tuesday, the Council voted 6 – 3 to award an $102,000 contract to an Atlanta-based firm, Holland & Knight LLC over two other bidders including The Vacquer Firm of Chatham County. Also bidding was Ohio River South of Atlanata, with an office in Savannah. Holland & Knight indicated that they would be using the services of Savannah-based company Savannah PR - "SPR."
Voting against the winning lobbying firm was Alderwomen-at-Large Kesha Gibson-Carter, Alicia Blakely, and Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier. All other members of Council voted to support the City staff’s recommendation.
The contract is effective as of today, Nov 9, 2021 to Nov. 8, 2022, as the City Council begins to focus on upcoming legislation in the session which will start in January at the General Assembly, and is renewable for one year thereafter, though the City has reserved the right to cancel after one year.
It was explained to the Council that “Holland and Knight will be partnering with a local City of Savannah company “SPR,” led by Moncello Stewart, which is a Black-owned Savannah public relations firm.
The City’s Legislative Services contract provides professional representation and liaison services with the Georgia General Assembly, Chatham County Legislative Delegation, and the executive departments and agencies of the State of Georgia. Legislative Services help provide the City strategic state legislative counsel “with particular emphasis on identifying any threats or opportunities that may arise during the state legislative session.”
Legislative Services impact all the services provided by the City of Savannah through protecting and advancing the City’s interests, authority, and priorities from legal and policy alterations, “as well as combating outside interest groups who exempt to circumvent the City’s laws and policies,” the presentation to the Council stated.
Holland & Knight will begin immediately to assist in promoting the City's annual legislative agenda, and will attend legislative sessions, committee meetings, and working groups. The contract includes working with the City to draft and monitor legislation, as well as preparing periodic reports throughout the year updating City Council on the status of matters of interest.
The City released a ‘Request For Proposals’ (RFP) for the procurement of professional Legislative Services on August 25, 2021 which closed on September 21, 2021 and three firms submitted bids. The bidders were L.B. Holland and Knight, 1180 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA, and partner SPR, 824 Atlanta Street, Savannah, GA. Their bid was $102,000/
The Vaquer Firm, LLC, at 2 Lachlan Lane, Savannah, GA bid $104,000, and Ohio River South, located at 201 E. Gaston Street, Savannah, GA 31401 bid $ 75,000.
The discussion by Council members included allegations by Alderwoman Kesha-Gibson-Carter that Mayor Van Johnson was unethical, and somehow involved in the choice of Holland & Knight because Moncello Stewart of SPR had been involved in his election campaign leadership in the 2019 race against former Mayor Eddie DeLoach, and assisted with the campaign of Edna Jackson who won the Special Election last week for the House District 165 seat.
In an interview after the meeting, Mayor Johnson said, “Those allegations just like rest of the unfounded conspiracy theory allegations by this particular Alderman, is utterly nonsense. It’s an insult to the ethics and credibility of our City staff who engaged in a public procurement process of which I played no role.”
Alderwomen-at-Large Alicia Blakely also expressed concern that the bid “smelled,” and said that he felt that Stewart was “unqualified. She also stated that he was a full-time employee at Savannah State. The Savannah Business Journal confirmed today that he is, in fact, a full-time employee. His job title is Work Force/Records. But, his role was explained that he was to be “consultant” to Holland & Knight” versus a lobbyist up at the State House.
When Blakely asked City Manager Jay Melder if he was aware that Stewart was a full-time employee at Savannah State, and if that had been considered, he responded that it was the qualifications of the firm as the primary on the contract that were taken into consideration.
In past years, the City has retained the services of Holland & Knight, with the lobbying led by Marci Rubenshon, a Senior Policy Advisor at the firm.
In rating the bids, additional points were awarded to the two firms with offices or subcontractors within the Savannah city limits.
The Vacquer Firm is the lobbyist for the Chatham Area Transit Authority, which one Alderperson said they felt was a conflict in representing the City, and is located in Chatham County at The Landings.
About SPR
‘Savannah PR’ is a public relations firm based in Savannah, serving individuals, businesses, non-profits, and political candidates,” according to the firm’s website. “We specialize in the creation of customized strategic marketing plans in addition to discreetly solving tough issues for our clients while maintaining their reputation by monitoring the environments in which they operate. … Through diligence, resourcefulness, and integrity, we foster relationships by maintaining our deep connections within the local community as well as adhering to the highest standards of accuracy in developing the organizations we represent while interacting with the public,” they state.
